back to top

JAMB, others scored high, Supreme Court gets zero as ICPC releases integrity ranking

Reading time: 2 mins
News
JAMB, others excel, Supreme Court, other fails as ICPC releases integrity ranking
ICPC Headquarters,Abuja
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) have emerged as the top performers in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) 2024 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS), with all of them scoring above 80 per cent, respectively.

However, several prominent institutions, including the Supreme Court, Nigeria Press Council (NPC), and Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), obtained zero points in the integrity test conducted by the anti-graft agency.

Other institutions that fared poorly in the test include the Federal University of Agriculture Umudike, Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State, and the University of Ibadan, Oyo State. All of which received zero points.

This poor showing raises serious concerns about the state of corruption and accountability in these institutions and highlights the need for urgent reform and improvement, the ICPC said.

At the report unveiling on Thursday, December 19, at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja, the agency, through its spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said the report was a result of a nationwide assessment of 330 government institutions.

According to him, the commission through the evaluation examined the ethical standards, corruption prevention measures, and governance practices of the organisations.

He added that the key areas included leadership and management, financial management, and policies related to ethics, education, and whistleblower protection.

“The EICS serves as a preventive tool used to assess and enhance the compliance of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) with ethical standards, policies, and anti-corruption measures.

“The objectives of the initiative are to identify organisational gaps and provide actionable insights; advise the government on policy development for oversight; promote self-evaluation and remedial actions within MDAs; and establish an objective rating of MDAs to foster improvement,” Bakare stated.

The report shows that none of the 330 government agencies evaluated achieved perfect compliance. Instead, the agencies fell into various compliance categories: 29.55 per cent showed significant compliance, 51.62 per cent had moderate compliance, 15.91 per cent demonstrated weak compliance, and 2.92 per cent failed to comply.

Read Also:

 Bribes, Tips At Airports To Attract 5 Years Jail Term
ICPC To Arraign Visa Scammer
[FOR THE RECORD] Combatting corruption in Nigeria: the imperative of starting with procurement fraud – ICPC chair
3 million dollars bribe scam: Farouk Lawan loses no-case submission

The ICPC identified common weaknesses among the agencies, including a lack of policies to protect whistleblowers, an absence of strategic plans and ineffective inventory management.

Others are failure to conduct regular internal audits and delayed or missing financial and audit reports.

The commission said these gaps undermined the MDA’s ability to operate efficiently and transparently.

The ICIR reported on Wednesday, December 18, that the ICPC secured 16 convictions and tracked 1,500 projects valued at N610 billion in one year.

The ICPC chairman, Musa Adamu Aliyu, a senior advocate, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, December 17, during his first anniversary in office.


     

     

    He said that in the past year, the commission processed 851 petitions, fully investigated 95 cases, and filed 72 cases in court, securing 16 convictions.

    He added that the agency recovered over N29.7 billion in cash and made significant progress in tracking government projects nationwide.

    Besides, Aliyu stated that the commission recovered N10.986 billion in value-added tax (VAT) and remitted it to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

    The commission also finalised the forfeiture of assets valued at N2.5 billion and blocked the diversion of public funds amounting to N5.8 billion.

     

    Read Also:

     Bribes, Tips At Airports To Attract 5 Years Jail Term
    ICPC To Arraign Visa Scammer
    [FOR THE RECORD] Combatting corruption in Nigeria: the imperative of starting with procurement fraud – ICPC chair
    3 million dollars bribe scam: Farouk Lawan loses no-case submission

     

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement