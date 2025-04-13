JAMB releases 2025 mock results

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination held on Thursday, April 10.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 13, by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board advised candidates to check their results by texting “MOCKRESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number they used during registration.

JAMB explained that the mock UTME is not compulsory but serves to test new features introduced annually and to help candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based test environment ahead of the main exam.

The statement reads, “A total of 200,115 candidates initially expressed interest in participating; however, two candidates later withdrew, resulting in 200,113 registered candidates.

“Of those registered, 73,844 candidates were absent on the day of the examination, and 88 candidates failed the biometric verification screening.

“Consequently, 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the examination, and results for 115,735 of these candidates are now available for viewing. Additionally, 10,446 results are still being processed and will be released soon.”

JAMB also acknowledged delays faced by some candidates during the mock exam and expressed regret over the inconvenience.

It noted that the disruptions were due to new features introduced to improve the upcoming main UTME.

The board urged candidates to continue supporting its efforts, adding that the mock exam remains a key part of its strategy to enhance the UTME process and better prepare candidates.

“The mock examination serves as a trial version of the UTME, allowing the Board to test new innovations while helping candidates familiarise themselves with the CBT environment.

“Over the years, this initiative has successfully achieved its objectives, addressing noted lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience for the main examination,” the statement added.