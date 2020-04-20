JAMB releases list of 195 candidates caught for exam malpractices during 2020 UTME

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a list of 195 candidates caught for perpetrating examination malpractices during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Over 1.9 million candidates took the 2020 UTME held between March 14 and April 4 across the nation.

The Board said it was able to establish prima facie cases of examination misconduct against the listed candidates.

The list was contained in the weekly bulletin of JAMB released on Monday and obtained by The ICIR.

Someof the infractions established against the candidates included connivance to cheat, examination by proxy, unruly behaviour, smuggled mobile phone into the exam hall, attempt to cheat, smuggled electronic device into examination hall, double registration among others.

Further study by The ICIR showed that candidates from Amambra, Imo, Kaduna Enugu and Kano states dominate the list.

The Board however noted that despite this, incidence of examination malpractice by candidates was on decline with the 2020 experience.

It also disclosed that nine Computer Based Test (CBT) centers in Abia, Enugu, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos Nassarawa, Ogun, Oyo and Kano states were delisted based on technical deficiency and alleged connivance with candidates to cheat.

According to fact sheet, this year’s UTME has the highest number of registered candidates in the history of the Board since its establishment in 1978.