23.1 C
Abuja

Jamlab offers reporting grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
pexels-suzy-hazelwood-1995842
pexels-suzy-hazelwood-1995842
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Journalism and Media Lab (Jamlab), a project by Wits Journalism, is accepting proposals for its reporting grants. 

The grants focus on in-depth reporting on subjects surrounding journalism and media innovations and innovators in Africa. 

Journalists interested in media innovation can apply for this program. 

Possible topics include case studies based on real-world examples of innovations or innovators within journalism and media in Africa, profiles of innovators within the journalism and media arena in Africa, and research reports on media sustainability, business models, newsroom metrics, and analytics. 

The selected journalists will receive up to ZAR20,000, based on the complexity of the pitch. 

The organiser says, “This grant will aid journalists during their discovery, development, and creation of written work on ideas where others are seen to be innovators”.  

In order to apply for this particular grant, journalists are encouraged to submit proposals that focus on enabling innovators, journalists, and media professionals to find the information they need to help them innovate. 

- Advertisement -

The deadline is September 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Terrorists attack Zamfara mosque, kill worshippers

NO fewer than 11 worshippers have been reportedly killed in a recent attack by...
News

Police intercept cache of live cartridges in Lagos, arrest suspects

THE Lagos State police command said it has intercepted two commercial buses loaded with...
Health

Data shows Nigeria’s Lassa fever death toll doubles in 2022  

Lassa fever has killed 171 persons in Nigeria since January, the latest data from...
Education

Nasarawa State University pulls out from ASUU strike

THE management of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, (NSUK), has announced that the institution...
National News

Why Tinubu left Osinbajo out of campaign council

THE Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has cleared the air on the exclusion of Vice...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTerrorists attack Zamfara mosque, kill worshippers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.