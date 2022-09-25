Jamlab offers reporting grants

THE Journalism and Media Lab (Jamlab), a project by Wits Journalism, is accepting proposals for its reporting grants.

The grants focus on in-depth reporting on subjects surrounding journalism and media innovations and innovators in Africa.

Journalists interested in media innovation can apply for this program.

Possible topics include case studies based on real-world examples of innovations or innovators within journalism and media in Africa, profiles of innovators within the journalism and media arena in Africa, and research reports on media sustainability, business models, newsroom metrics, and analytics.

The selected journalists will receive up to ZAR20,000, based on the complexity of the pitch.

The organiser says, “This grant will aid journalists during their discovery, development, and creation of written work on ideas where others are seen to be innovators”.

In order to apply for this particular grant, journalists are encouraged to submit proposals that focus on enabling innovators, journalists, and media professionals to find the information they need to help them innovate.

The deadline is September 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.