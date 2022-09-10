24.3 C
Abuja

‘Japa’: Would you leave Nigeria if given the opportunity?

News
Sinafi Omanga
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Japa” a Yoruba expression which means “to flee” is now widely used among Nigerians to express a desire to leave the country.

The ICIR Eyes on the Street asked Nigerians if they would leave if given the opportunity. Watch there reaction here:

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Police dislodge bandits, arrest one, recover arms in Zamfara

THE Zamfara Police Command says it has dislodged some bandits in the state, and...
Conflict and Security

Senate President seeks anti-corruption law to stop illicit financial flows funding insecurity in Nigeria

THE President of the Nigerian senate, Ahmed Lawan, has advocated for an anti-corruption law...
Impact

Human rights activists kick as Immigration refuses to react to cases of bribery, extortion in passport offices

HUMAN rights activists have accused the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) of lack of accountability...
Opinion

The Kanuris fly their flag again, By Eric Teniola

The pick on Senator Kashim Shettima Mustapha (56), a Kanuri, as APC’s Presidential running...
Impact

ICPC promises to investigate corruption at Nigerian passport offices after ICIR’s investigative report

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has promised to look...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice dislodge bandits, arrest one, recover arms in Zamfara

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.