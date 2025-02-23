Jigawa bus fire kills 4, injures 10

FOUR people were burnt to death and 10 others were injured in a fire that consumed a Hummer bus in Jigawa State on Saturday, February 22.

The state Police Command spokesperson, Lawan Adam, a superintendent of police, said in a statement on Sunday, February 23, that the incident occurred around 4:00 pm near Government Girls Unity Secondary School in the Gwaram area of the state.

The bus was travelling from Zaki Local Government Area in Bauchi State to Rabadi village in Gwaram LGA.

The police said the bus was carrying 44 passengers, comprising 25 adults and 19 children.

Initial investigations suggest the fire began when the vehicle’s exhaust touched a mattress strapped to the back of the bus, sparking flames that rapidly spread.

“The victims were identified as Zuwairah Hassan, 40; Fatima Hassan, 5; Iyatale Hassan, 3; and Halima Muhammad, 10 — all from Saldiga village in Zaki LGA, Bauchi State,” the statement said.

Ten injured passengers were rushed to Gwaram Cottage Hospital for treatment, while others were safely evacuated. The bodies of the deceased were released to their families following medical examinations, said the statement.

The Jigawa State Police Command advised commercial drivers to focus on safety by avoiding overloading and performing regular vehicle inspections.

“We urge all drivers to be mindful of the safety of their passengers and other road users. Overloading and reckless driving can have devastating consequences, as we have seen in this tragic incident,” the statement added. The ICIR reports that the accident followed a similar tragedy in the state in October 2024 in which nearly 200 people died from an explosion when residents were scooping fuel from a fallen tanker.