back to top

Jigawa bus fire kills 4, injures 10

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Jigawa bus fire kills 4, injures 10
Picture from the incident ; PC : The Punch
Fatimah QUADRI
Fatimah QUADRI

FOUR people were burnt to death and 10 others were injured in a fire that consumed a Hummer bus in Jigawa State on Saturday, February 22.

The state Police Command spokesperson, Lawan Adam, a superintendent of police, said in a statement on Sunday, February 23, that the incident occurred around 4:00 pm near Government Girls Unity Secondary School in the Gwaram area of the state.


     

     

    The bus was travelling from Zaki Local Government Area in Bauchi State to Rabadi village in Gwaram LGA.

    The police said the bus was carrying 44 passengers, comprising 25 adults and 19 children.

    Initial investigations suggest the fire began when the vehicle’s exhaust touched a mattress strapped to the back of the bus, sparking flames that rapidly spread.

    “The victims were identified as Zuwairah Hassan, 40; Fatima Hassan, 5; Iyatale Hassan, 3; and Halima Muhammad, 10 — all from Saldiga village in Zaki LGA, Bauchi State,” the statement said.

    Ten injured passengers were rushed to Gwaram Cottage Hospital for treatment, while others were safely evacuated. The bodies of the deceased were released to their families following medical examinations, said the statement.
    The Jigawa State Police Command advised commercial drivers to focus on safety by avoiding overloading and performing regular vehicle inspections.

    Read Also:

    #BlackLivesMatter protest returns with death of Daunte Wright
    11 persons burnt to death in Ondo road accident
    5 Killed In Train-Bus Collision In Canada
    8 Die In Okene-Lokoja Road Mishap

    “We urge all drivers to be mindful of the safety of their passengers and other road users. Overloading and reckless driving can have devastating consequences, as we have seen in this tragic incident,” the statement added.

    The ICIR reports that the accident followed a similar tragedy in the state in October 2024 in which nearly 200 people died from an explosion when residents were scooping fuel from a fallen tanker.

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement