Jonathan briefs Buhari on situation in Mali, says military junta rejected peace offers

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has received briefings from the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, on developments in Mali noting that the leaders of the military turned down all the peace offers.

“They call themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People. We asked them to allow ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to return to his personal residence, where he would be given tight security, but they said he could travel abroad, and not return to answer questions they may have for him,’’ Jonathan told President Buhari at the State House on Wednesday.

Jonathan had led a special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Mali in search of peace for the country who has in recent times been engulfed by political crisis rocking.

He told Buhari that the military leaders who refused every term of peace put forward to them by his delegation sought to remain in power for three years before they return the country to democratic rule.

“We also told them that what would be acceptable to ECOWAS was an Interim Government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, to last for six or nine months, and a maximum of 12 calendar months. The Interim Government would then organize elections to restore full constitutional order.”

The former president of Nigeria further disclosed that his team was allowed to meet with the ousted Mali president, who confirmed that he voluntarily resigned, adding that he was no longer interested in returning to his former position.

He added that the military leaders want ECOWAS to lift sanctions put in place, as it was already affecting the country.

“But we told them that the authority to do such was only in the hands of ECOWAS heads of state,” Jonathan said.

Reacting, President Buhari noted in a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, that the coup plotters must put national security above their individual interest, lamenting that two-third of the country is currently being occupied by terrorists.

“About two-thirds of Mali is occupied by terrorists, and it makes common sense to secure the country, rather than pursuing individual interests,” Buhari said.

Advertisement

Mr. Buhari is hopeful that a general and acceptable position to all interested parties will be arrived at when the leaders of the West Africa sub-region meet virtually on Friday.

The ICIR reported on last week Wednesday, how the peace building efforts initiated by the ECOWAS led by former President of Nigeria to resolve the political crisis that has engulfed the country hit the rock on last week Tuesday when mutinous soldiers led by a 25-year-old Colonel Malick Diaw, overthrew the democratic elected government.

In its reaction, the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday condemned, suspended, and imposed sanctions on Mali.

The United Nations and the United States have both condemned the coup.