Jonathan decries antagonism between northern, southern governors

FORMER President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Goodluck Johnathan has decried the friction between northern and southern governors, urging them to adopt a united front in search for solutions to the issues affecting the country.

Speaking on Sunday at the birthday thanksgiving of the General Overseer of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAI) Charles Osazuwa, the ex-president said that a united effort by the governors would go a long way in resolving national issues.

Referring to the inaugural meeting held in Asaba, Delta State last Tuesday, Jonathan described the antagonism between northern and southern governors as uncalled for.

“I don’t really love a situation where the northern governors will meet, then the southern governors will cry foul. Then the southern governors will meet, then the northern governors will cry foul. That will not help our country,” he said.

He urged the governors to unite under the Nigerian Governors Forum to address issues of national concern as they were responsible for the smooth operation of the country.

“The president is just one person in Abuja. It is the states that people fall back to. So if governors of the states meet and dialogue, interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward,” he said.

Governors from the southern region of Nigeria, last Tuesday, held a meeting in Asaba discussing several issues of national concern.

Part of the resolutions reached during the meeting included the banning of open grazing and a call for the review of security appointments in the country. They equally called for the country’s restructuring.

The southern governors also reiterated their commitment to the unity of the country and their support for peaceful coexistence of citizens amid calls for secession from groups in the southern region of Nigeria.