22.8 C
Abuja

Jonathan initiated Niger Republic rail project – Amaechi

Featured NewsPolitics and Governance
Sinafi Omanga
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan initiated the rail project executed by President Muhammadu Buhari in Niger Republic.

Amaechi was reacting to insinuations that the project was a misplaced priority given Nigeria’s economic challenges.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard Newspaper, published on Tuesday, November 22, the former minister said Buhari’s administration met the design by his predecessor and implemented it.

He said, “It is their choice, but don’t forget that we belong to many international organisations as a country. One of the international organisations we belong to is called the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS). That is an ECOWAS project that was signed under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. We just met it at the table.

“We met the design and had to follow it up by implementing it. So what is the misplaced priority here when we have an agreement with ECOWAS and they expect Nigeria as a country to do the railroad up to the Niger Republic? How can it be misplaced?”

The former minister further explained that the said rail project is ” just 45 kilometres into the Niger Republic”.

“Even if we cut off the 45 kilometres, are they saying that we shouldn’t do rail projects in other parts of Nigeria? Assume the route is no longer Kano-Maradi but Kano-Jibia because Jibia is in Nigeria, is it wrong to build rail from Kano to Jibia? It is only from Jibia to Maradi that there are 45 kilometres”, he said.

- Advertisement -

Amaechi added that the rail project would facilitate trade which he said was a big issue in the African continent.

“What those Nigerians who feel the rail project to Niger is a waste should ask themselves is why all the other neighbouring landlocked countries use Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, and Ivory Coast and not Nigeria?

“This is because there are many customs and police checkpoints, as well as criminal checkpoints and other setbacks that they carefully avoid. And so the cost of doing business has become very high, and our ports are not able to compete with those of ordinary Benin Republic.

“However, in order to get our seaports to a competitive advantage, we have to ensure that we are able to provide the critical infrastructure that will enable those landlocked states to use our seaports, and the only infrastructure that can enable the use of our seaports is to build a rail line. That is what we did”, he said.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Buhari flags off oil drilling in North, confirms discovery of over a billion barrels 

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari today flagged off the first crude oil drilling project in northern...
News

CBN increases interest rate to 16.5%, amid concerns of inflation

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised its benchmark lending rate to 16.5...
News

NEITI in advanced talks to recover outstanding $2.674bn from oil companies

THE Nigerian Extractive International Transparency Initiative, (NEITI) said today there is appreciable progress in...
Judiciary

Nnamdi Kanu writes Malami, demands N20bn damages for alleged defamation

THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has written a...
Business and Economy

Naira redesign: Buhari to unveil new notes on Wednesday as CBN rules out extension

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has disclosed that...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari flags off oil drilling in North, confirms discovery of over a billion barrels 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.