Journal Comunicar calls for papers on gender identity and social media

Comunicar Journal
Journal Comunicar has called for papers in Spanish or English for the January 2023 digital issue. 

The theme is ‘Youth, Gender Identity and Power in Digital Platforms.’

Some of the topics that can be addressed are the roles these platforms play in the construction of gender identity in teenagers, what is shown and what is hidden in the practices that young people develop on digital platforms, and what place homophobia and transphobia have in social networks, education against grooming, and more. 

Journalists, scholars, and researchers can submit their work in Spanish and English to a scientific publication. 

Papers must contain the final results of research and must not have been published in any other journal or outlet.  

Texts should have a maximum of 7,000 words, including titles, abstracts, descriptors, tables, and references. 

All publication guidelines are available here. 

The deadline is September 30, 2022.

Interested applicants can submit entries here. 

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

