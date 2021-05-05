Kaduna forestry college students released after 56 days in captivity

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE remaining 29 students of Kaduna School of Forestry Mechanisation kidnapped by bandits have been released after spending 56 days in captivity.

Chairman of the Parents’ Committee Abdullahi Usman confirmed the release of the students by bandits to Channels Television on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Usman, however, did not disclose if ransom was paid to the bandits for the release of the students.

The bandits had, on March 11, stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and kidnapped 39 students of the school.

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir Elrufai had, however, vowed not to pay any ransom to secure the release of the students.

The bandits demanded the sum of N500 million as ransom for their release before eventually releasing 10 of the students in two batches.

Calls and messages put to the Kaduna State Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mohammed Jalige, were not responded to as the time of filing this report.