Kaduna students in exit classes to resume August 10

THE Kaduna State Government says students in Senior Secondary School 3 would be resuming on August 10, as against August 4, the initial date announced by the Federal Government for the reopening of schools.

In a statement issued on Monday by Shehu Mohammed, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, all secondary school principals were ordered to make proper arrangements to receive SS3 boarding students on August 9 and day students on August 10 respectively.

Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State gave the permission to enable students write their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) which has been slated to commence on August 17, in compliance with the directive by the Federal Ministry of Education, which advised students to resume from August 4, 2020.

The guidelines listed by the Commissioner for the reopening of schools include reduced hours of work/revision to four hours per shift, social distancing both in the classes, laboratories, libraries and hostels, consistency of temperature checks monitoring and handling any suspected case of COVID 19 case to the health authorities.

He strictly advised all administrators of public and private schools in the state to use the next one week to make adequate plan and prepare, and put all COVID-19 guidelines in place.

However, Mohammed warned schools against resuming before August 10, else they would be sanctioned.