Kaduna: Timeline of major terrorist attacks as state loses 1,142 residents in 2021

EIGHT days after The ICIR reported parents removing their children from Kaduna and Niger schools over insecurity, the Kaduna State government on Tuesday said 1,142 people died from insecurity in the state in 2021.

The casualties were at least 27 per cent more than those recorded in 2021.

Presenting the state security report on Tuesday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said gunmen kidnapped 3,348 people within the year.

Among those killed were 50 minors, 104 women and 1,038 men.

Many casualties died in gunmen’s dens; some fell to communal clashes and others from violence and reprisal attacks.

According to the government, bandits rustled 13,788 animals within the period.

Besides, assailants injured 891 and raped 45 persons.

Conversely, the nation’s security forces killed 309 bandits within the year.

The report lends credence to parents’ claims that their children were not safe in schools in the state.

When our reporter visited the state a fortnight ago, there was an increase in economic activities in Kaduna, the state capital, and there were more people than previously seen.

Residents attributed the surge to people fleeing their communities and settling in the capital, believed to be safer.

Kaduna State is among the seven states in Nigeria’s North-West.

The region has seen an unprecedented aggravation of banditry, kidnapping and livestock rustling.

Like Kaduna, terrorists referred to as bandits unleashed multiple attacks on Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi in 2021, whisking off hundreds of school children and other residents.

Major terrorist attacks in Kaduna in 2021

Gunmen attacked the Greenfield University in Kaduna and whisked 20 students and three staff away on April 20 2021.

They killed five of the students before releasing the others after collecting ransom.

Gunmen invaded the Federal Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State, and abducted 39 students in March 2021.

It took the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other leaders of other thought to rescue the majority of the students after seven weeks.

The attackers whisked away scores of other children at the Bethel Baptist High School in the state in July 2021.

Also, gunmen attacked the country’s foremost military institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on August 24, killing two soldiers and abducting others.

They had earlier attacked the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna Airport on March 6.

Gunmen reportedly kidnapped over 70 travellers along the Kaduna-Birni-Gwari Road on December 22.

Earlier that month, suspected terrorists had pounced on the Giwa Local Government Area of the state and killed about 40 people.

Governor el-Rufai had said in January this year that 387 people died from communal violence in the Zango Kataf and Zauru Local Government Areas of the state between 2020 and 2021.

Kaduna needs a theatre command, says governor

Meanwhile, the state Governor Nasir el-Rufai has called for a theatre command similar to what obtains in the country’s North-East facing terrorism.

He made the call while receiving the security report on Tuesday.

“Kaduna State Government appeals to the Federal Government to create a Theatre Command similar to the situation in the North-East to confront the insurgency that has emerged in five states of the North-West and Niger State with continuous and contiguous forest ranges.

“The creation of such a Theatre Command will enable a holistic approach to counter-insurgent operations across the six affected states and the enhanced coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the SSS, our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents.”