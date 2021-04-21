Gunmen attack, abduct students from private university in Kaduna

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOME gunmen have attacked and abducted a yet-to-be-known number of students from Green Field University in Kaduna State.

According to reports, the gunmen, who caried out the attack on Tuesday evening, shot a security guard attached to the school and abducted the students of the university.

Confirming the incident, Kaduna State Police Spokesperson Muhammad Jalige said the exact number of the abducted students could not be ascertained.

However, he said a roll call was being taken to ascertain the identities and number of the abducted.

He further stated that the Police and the military had moved to the school immediately after they got information about the abduction.

The authorities of Green Field University said they were not aware if there had been any communication from the abductees.

Jalige told The ICIR that he would not like to take further questions on the abduction, saying that every other question should be directed to the Kaduna State government.

Efforts to speak with Press Secretary to the Kaduna State governor Muyiwa Adekeye was not successful as he did not respond to calls and text messages from The ICIR over the abduction.

The abduction in Green Field is coming fewer than two months after gunmen attacked and kidnapped 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State.

The 39 students were kidnapped by the gunmen on March 12. While some have been recovered, others are still in the custody of the kidnappers.

Kaduna State has recently become a hotspot for kidnapping, but Governor of the state Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that he will neither negotiate nor pay ransom to kidnappers.

El-Rufai said the only way to rescue the kidnapped students was through military action, adding that any other option was ‘emotional and irrational.’