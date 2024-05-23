Kanayo. O. Kanayo, Mike Okri, condemn FG’s ban on smoking, money rituals in movies

Reading time: 1 mins
Entertainment
Kanayo. O. Kanayo, Mike Okri, condemn FG approval to ban smoking, money rituals in movies
Kanayo. O. Kanayo and Mike Okri
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

VETERAN Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo.O. Kanayo and renowned music artiste, Mike Okri have condemned the approval by the federal government to ban smoking, money rituals, among other vices in Nollywood movies.

The ICIR  earlier reported that the executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, announced the ban on these vices on Wednesday, May 22, during a National Stakeholders’ engagement in Enugu State.

According to Husseini, the NFVCB supports smoke-free movies and seeks collaboration from stakeholders to develop creative content that discourages smoking and promotes positive health messages, adding that the film industry occupies a central position in the entertainment and creative sector.

Reacting to this announcement, music icon, Mike Okri noted that the move is a way to silence the movie industry adding that the federal government should focus on the country’s actual challenges.

“Whoever is behind this from the federal government is joking. It’s a way to silence the movie industry. They should focus on the real challenges facing the country,” Okri said.

In a similar submission, veteran movie actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, described the move by the federal government as ‘nonsense’. noting that it is not the responsibility of the Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, to approve any action that would gag the filmmakers.


     

     

    “Arrant Nonsense, the minister has no work in this,” he said in his comments.

    Meanwhile, some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the recent development by the federal government. While some support the decision, others called on the government to tackle the issues faced in the country.

    An X user, @Opsylo_jay said “This is a good move from the Federal Government even though it is long overdue. Money ritual is among top 3 of the biggest scams ever in Nigeria, it is responsible for the killing of innocent people for nothing. The damage the movie industry can cause in the society cannot be overemphasized. I hope to see more good moves like this.

    Another user, @mudiaga247 in his post said, “I don’t know if I should call this misplaced priority coming from the FG, there are more important issues to be tackled.

    Advertisements
    Advert Bracken

    Read Also:

    ‘We finally lost him,’ Actors Guild confirms Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope’s death
    5 movies you can look out for this weekend
    9 Nollywood movies made 54.4 million box office sales in 7 days
    Again, Nollywood mourns as Sisi Quadri passes on
    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.