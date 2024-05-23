Kanayo. O. Kanayo, Mike Okri, condemn FG’s ban on smoking, money rituals in movies

VETERAN Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo.O. Kanayo and renowned music artiste, Mike Okri have condemned the approval by the federal government to ban smoking, money rituals, among other vices in Nollywood movies.

The ICIR earlier reported that the executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, announced the ban on these vices on Wednesday, May 22, during a National Stakeholders’ engagement in Enugu State.

According to Husseini, the NFVCB supports smoke-free movies and seeks collaboration from stakeholders to develop creative content that discourages smoking and promotes positive health messages, adding that the film industry occupies a central position in the entertainment and creative sector.

Reacting to this announcement, music icon, Mike Okri noted that the move is a way to silence the movie industry adding that the federal government should focus on the country’s actual challenges.

“Whoever is behind this from the federal government is joking. It’s a way to silence the movie industry. They should focus on the real challenges facing the country,” Okri said.

In a similar submission, veteran movie actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, described the move by the federal government as ‘nonsense’. noting that it is not the responsibility of the Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, to approve any action that would gag the filmmakers.

“Arrant Nonsense, the minister has no work in this,” he said in his comments.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the recent development by the federal government. While some support the decision, others called on the government to tackle the issues faced in the country.

An X user, @Opsylo_jay said “This is a good move from the Federal Government even though it is long overdue. Money ritual is among top 3 of the biggest scams ever in Nigeria, it is responsible for the killing of innocent people for nothing. The damage the movie industry can cause in the society cannot be overemphasized. I hope to see more good moves like this.

Another user, @mudiaga247 in his post said, “I don’t know if I should call this misplaced priority coming from the FG, there are more important issues to be tackled.