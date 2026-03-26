Kano mother of quintuplets dies from bleeding

A WOMAN in Kano, Hafsatu Yusuf, who recently gave birth to quintuplets at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, has died.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Nabilusi Abubakar K/Na’isa, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Punch on Thursday.

He said the woman breathed her last at about 2 a.m. at the hospital.

“She had been bleeding since after delivery, and all efforts by doctors to control the situation were unsuccessful,” he said.

According to K/Na’isa, Yusuf suffered prolonged bleeding following the delivery of her five babies, and despite efforts by medical staff to stabilise her, she could not be saved.

He said the newborns were in stable condition and were receiving medical care at the facility.

The ICIR reports that the late mother had her babies, three boys and two girls, at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano on Wednesday. The state government had assumed responsibility for their medical care.

The State Ministry of Health had announced in a statement on Wednesday that both the mother and the newborns were receiving specialised medical attention at the facility.

The woman’s husband, Salisu Nufi’u, a tricycle rider, expressed gratitude to the state government for its intervention, describing it as timely support.

Quintuplets, five babies born from a single pregnancy are extremely rare and typically require intensive medical attention due to the high risks associated with multiple births.

In 2024, Onyebuchi Christian Elendu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State delivered quintuplets after a difficult pregnancy. The births gained attention locally because of the emotional and medical challenges involved.

In a similar development, in 2022, Ewanle Omage’s welcomed quintuplets in 2021.

Medical experts have emphasised that multiple-birth babies often require close monitoring, as they are more likely to be born prematurely and might face early health challenges, as the emotional strength of the parents, combined with professional medical support, continues to play a crucial role in the survival and well-being of the children.