Kano’s $12.39bn economy gets a boost as Buhari commissions Dala inland dry port

THE Kano State economy, valued at $12.39 billion, is expected to grow appreciably with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commissioning, today, of the Dala Inland dry port (IDP) in Dala local government area of Kano State.

Kano State is notable for commerce, and economic watchers believe an inland dry port would deepen its wealth expansion with neighbouring states and the Niger Republic.

Kano State remains the largest non-oil and gas economy in the country with an estimated $12.39 billion market size driven by commerce, manufacturing and subsistence agriculture.

Shortly after commissioning the Dala IDP, President Buhari proceeded to the Kano Grid Solar Power project at Kumbotso.

The President, alongside the Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and his deputy Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, commissioned the solar power project.

The project would be supplying power to some of the industries in the state to ensure Kano remains an industrial and commerce hub.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers Council, Emmanuel Jime, remarked at the occasion that the Dala IDP would boost the trans-Sahara trade and, indeed, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

- Advertisement -

He also declared the dry port as a pacesetter for other dry ports in the country.

“Kano leads the way as far as commercial activities are concerned, as all the states in the northern part of Nigeria regard Kano as the commercial hub,” he said.

The NSC boss noted that the support and partnership of the Kano State government with regard to the development of the Dala IDP should be emulated by other state governments.

According to him, the port would serve to decongest the seaports and reduce the cost of doing business.

“It will provide an avenue for shippers in the hinterland and neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Benin to have their cargoes transported to their doorsteps,” he said.