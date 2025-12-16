Kekere-Ekun, S’Court, others mourn ex-CJN Tanko Muhammad

THE Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, joined other prominent Nigerians mourning the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Kekere-Ekun described his death as a profound loss to the nation’s judiciary in a statement signed and released by the NJC Secretary, Ahmed Gambo, on Tuesday, December 16.

“His keen intellect and compassionate demeanour earned him the respect of judges, lawyers and citizens alike, as his contributions have indelibly shaped Nigeria’s legal landscape,” the CJN said.

Recall,Justice Muhammad, who died in the early hours of Tuesday at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, was about two weeks before his 72nd birthday on December 31.

While acknowledging the pain of his passing, the CJN said the judiciary takes solace in the enduring legacy of hard work, honesty, and dedication left behind by the former head of the Nigerian judiciary.

Also reacting to his death, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in a statement issued by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Festus Akande, extended its condolences to the family of Muhammad.

“Justice Muhammad was a jurist whose tenure was marked by a strong commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence and the fair administration of justice,” Akande.

The court added that he played a key role in strengthening the appellate system, improving procedural efficiency, promoting the professional development of judges and judicial staff, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within the judiciary.

“Justice Muhammad is survived by members of his family and a grateful legal community, as the court and the CJN pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the statement added.

Also reacting, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, commiserated with the jurist’s family in a statement by his spokesman, Mukhtar Gidado.

Mohammed described Muhammad as a venerable jurist whose life and career exemplified dedication to duty, integrity in service, and steadfast commitment to the rule of law.

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, FNIPR ( Kauran Daular Usmaniyya ), the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, on behalf of his family, the Government and the good people of Bauchi State, joins all Nigerians in mourning the sudden passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, a distinguished son of our great State, who died today in a Saudi Arabian hospital after a prolonged illness,” the statement read.

The governor explained that the judge rose through the legal profession with diligence and distinction, bringing to the highest office in the nation’s judiciary his wealth of experience and commitment to justice.

The ICIR reports that Justice Muhammad, a devout Muslim, was praised for exemplifying the highest ideals of the Bench, as well as for his courage and integrity in the discharge of his duties.

He served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2006 to 2022 and as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 until his resignation in June 2022 on grounds of ill health.

Born in Bauchi State, the late former CJN was called to the Bar in 1981 and began his judicial career in 1982. He was appointed Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in 1989, a position he held until 1991, before becoming a judge of the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal. In 1993, he was elevated to the Court of Appeal and later rose to the Supreme Court.