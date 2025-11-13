back to top

Kenyan Police nab 3 Nigerians over cyber-fraud, illegal stay

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
Kenyan Police nab 3 Nigerians over cyber-fraud, illegal stay
The suspects
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

KENYAN police have arrested three Nigerians accused of living in the country illegally and engaging in cybercrime.

In a statement by Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, shared on X, authorities said that the suspects, Peter Chukwujekwu, Alazor Chukulute Sunday, and Nnalue Chiagozie Samwel, were arrested during a multi-agency raid at Mwaliko Estate in Mwea town, following reports of suspicious activities in their apartment.

Items allegedly recovered from the suspects

“The suspects Peter Chukwujekwu, Alazor Chukulute Sunday, and Nnalue Chiagozie Samwel were flushed out after members of the public raised an alarm over suspicious movements and late-night activities inside a rented apartment,” the statement read.

The statement said that detectives seized 21 mobile phones, 79 SIM cards, a Dell laptop, and several credit cards from different banks items suspected to have been used in cyber fraud from the suspects.

Some of the items allegedly recovered from the suspects

The statement also noted that investigations showed the trio had overstayed their entry permits and lacked valid work documents to legally remain in the country.

“The three are currently cooling their heels in custody as investigators dig deeper into their network, tracing possible links to cross-border cybercrime syndicates.”

The incident adds to the list of Nigerians arrested for fraudulent activities in the diaspora.

The ICIR reported in January that that security agencies in Kuwait nabbed two Nigerians for allegedly robbing an exchange office in Mahboula.

Read Also:

In September, the Indian police arrested a Nigerian man, Stephane, also known as K Cee Dominic, in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, for allegedly scamming more than 100 women across the country.

In November, eight Nigerians living in the United Kingdom were jailed for their roles in a string of violent robberies targeting mobile phone stores across London.

Author Page

Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement