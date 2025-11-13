Kenyan Police nab 3 Nigerians over cyber-fraud, illegal stay

KENYAN police have arrested three Nigerians accused of living in the country illegally and engaging in cybercrime.

In a statement by Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, shared on X, authorities said that the suspects, Peter Chukwujekwu, Alazor Chukulute Sunday, and Nnalue Chiagozie Samwel, were arrested during a multi-agency raid at Mwaliko Estate in Mwea town, following reports of suspicious activities in their apartment.

“The suspects Peter Chukwujekwu, Alazor Chukulute Sunday, and Nnalue Chiagozie Samwel were flushed out after members of the public raised an alarm over suspicious movements and late-night activities inside a rented apartment,” the statement read.

The statement said that detectives seized 21 mobile phones, 79 SIM cards, a Dell laptop, and several credit cards from different banks items suspected to have been used in cyber fraud from the suspects.

The statement also noted that investigations showed the trio had overstayed their entry permits and lacked valid work documents to legally remain in the country.

“The three are currently cooling their heels in custody as investigators dig deeper into their network, tracing possible links to cross-border cybercrime syndicates.”

The incident adds to the list of Nigerians arrested for fraudulent activities in the diaspora.

The ICIR reported in January that that security agencies in Kuwait nabbed two Nigerians for allegedly robbing an exchange office in Mahboula.

In September, the Indian police arrested a Nigerian man, Stephane, also known as K Cee Dominic, in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, for allegedly scamming more than 100 women across the country.

In November, eight Nigerians living in the United Kingdom were jailed for their roles in a string of violent robberies targeting mobile phone stores across London.