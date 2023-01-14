23.1 C
Abuja

Kenyan Police officers arrested for abducting, framing up Nigerians

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

KENYAN Police authorities on Friday reportedly arrested some officers notorious for the abduction, assault and extortion of foreign nationals in the country and framing them up with drug charges.

One of the Police officers identified as Corporal Diba had been accused of extorting $850 from a Nigerian named Emmanuel after abducting him on June 11, 2022. Emmanuel was abducted at gunpoint alongside another Nigerian identified as Anthony Anamonye.

The corporal reportedly confiscated their passports and detained them under harsh conditions.

Diba and his team were accused of also planting drugs in the apartments of their victims after the abduction to extort huge amounts of money from the foreigners by threatening them with a jail term or deportation.

In a report published by SaharaReporters, the officers were alleged to have demanded the sum of $3,000 from the two Nigerian citizens, but unfortunately, his request was turned down, before whisking them away in a government vehicle to Anamonye’s residence.

After searching the house of the young Nigerian without a search warrant, and finding nothing incriminating, the officers became furious and consequently drove the two Nigerians to the Police Station in Mtwapa town, Kilifi County, the newspaper reported.

“The two Nigerians were kept incommunicado under harsh treatment until one of them, Emmanuel, decided to pay a ransom of 850 US dollars before being released having spent over 24 hours in police custody” the report said.

- Advertisement -

However, Anamonye refused to pay the ransom and was released after two days under the pretext of a cash bail of 30,000 KSH through the intervention of a lawyer and went on to petition the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), who intervened and got his money refunded.

Feeling dissatisfied with the manner in which the IPOA initially handled the complaints, and given the fact that the IPOA willingly concealed the identity of four officers who had assaulted him to a state of coma while in detention, Anamonye sought legal relief.

Following his petition to a Federal High Court in Mombasa, the IPOA made a recommendation to the National Police Service to have the rogue officers investigated, which led to interdiction and the case had been scheduled for mention on the 31st day of January, 2023.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Oil and Gas

NNPCLtd confirms oil discovery in Nasarawa, commences exploration March

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is set to start drilling the...
News

2023: Four things you can do to kick-start your career as a graduate

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT in Nigeria is a serious challenge that has landed the country in...
News

ICPC secures conviction of public official over N11m fraud

A STATE High Court in Minna has sentenced a serving Deputy Director of the...
National News

Edo Attack: Two more abducted victims rescued – state govt

THE Edo State government has said two more victims of the train attack in...
Media Opportunities

Photographers Without Borders offers revolutionary storyteller grant

NON-PROFIT Photographers Without Borders (PWB) is accepting entries for its Revolutionary Storyteller Grant. The programme will...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
NNPCLtd confirms oil discovery in Nasarawa, commences exploration March

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.