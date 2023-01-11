2023: Ohuabunwa urges Nigerians to reject lawmakers that opposed e-transmission

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Abia North Senatorial District, Mao Ohuabunwa, has called on Nigerians to reject lawmakers that voted against electronic transmission of election results during the debate on the amended Electoral Act, 2022.

Ohuabunwa made the call while speaking on his adoption by some youths in the Arochukwu area of Abia State on Wednesday, January 11.

According to him, the lawmakers who opposed the introduction of technology in the country’s electoral system are the real enemies of Nigeria’s democracy.

Such anti-democratic elements should not be rewarded with a return ticket to the National Assembly, Ohuabunwa stressed.

He thanked the group of Arochukwu youths for their unwaivering support for his senatorial bid, and pledged to restore the dignity and prestige of Abia North if returned to the Senate.

Speaking further, he noted that since his exit from the red chamber in 2019, Abia North has lost its voice in the Senate.

Ohuabunwa also noted that those elected to speak for Abia North abandoned the people to their fate at the peak of insecurity in the zone. He vowed to leverage on his national contacts to fight insecurity in the area if elected.

In the same vein, Ohuabunwa urged the people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming polls.

Ohuabunwa will be contending the Senatorial ticket against the former governor of the state and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu.

During voting on various sections of the Electoral Act in 2021 in the Senate, Kalu was among several lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that opposed the electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

FULL LIST: Senators who voted against electronic transmission of election results Read our report on 'How electronic transmission of results will affect elections in Nigeria': https://t.co/03QQFrBAis pic.twitter.com/drUprNVmkM — The ICIR (@TheICIR) July 18, 2021

The action of the lawmakers was roundly condemned by Nigerians before the Sebate made a U-turn and eventually allowed the introduction of electronic transmission of results in the amended Electoral Act.