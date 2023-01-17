2023: INEC ready for run-off in presidential election

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has said the electoral umpire is prepared for a run-off in the 2023 presidential election.

Yakubu spoke at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday January 16, where he made a presentation on the topic: ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Preparations and Priorities for Electoral Integrity and Inclusion’.

He said INEC has provided all the materials needed for a run-off in the presidential poll.

“In case of the presidential run-off, INEC has prepared. We also prepared for that possibility.

“Reason is until the Constitution was amended there is only one week for the presidential election and with the number of registered voters we have, it is almost impossible to print ballot papers and result sheets required and deliver them to locations as required.

“So with every election in the last three electoral cycles, we also make provision for the possibility of run-off in case it happens.

“If it happens we have no issues. Fortunately the timeframe has also been extended. The alteration to the Constitution has extended it by two more weeks. So it is now three weeks compared to the former one week.”

Yakubu further stressed the need for elected presidential candidates to receive majority of the vote and over 25 per cent of the vote in at least 24 of the 36 states.