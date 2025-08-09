Key things to know about late former Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbeh

FORMER Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Audu Ogbeh is dead.

Ogbeh died today, Saturday, August 9, aged 78.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“He passed away on the 9th of August, 2025, at the fulfilled age of 78,” his family said in a statement.

The family described him as a man who departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to the nation and his community.

“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set,” the statement added.

The family said details of his funeral would be communicated in due course.

The family expressed gratitude to the deceased’s friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support..

Things to know about late Audu Ogbeh

Ogbeh, a politician, statesman, and scholar, was born in Otukpo, Benue State.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and later the University of Toulouse in France.

Ogbeh’s academic career rose through the ranks, becoming the head of the Language, Arts, and Social Sciences Department at Murtala College of Arts, Science, and Technology in 1977.

Ogbeh’s entry into politics began with his election to the Benue State House of Assembly in 1979, where he served as Deputy Speaker.

He was later appointed Federal Minister of Communications (1982-1983) and Minister of Steel Development in the Second Republic.

After a military coup in 1983, Ogbeh devoted himself to agriculture, establishing rice mills, a cashew plantation, and other projects.

He returned to national service, serving on the National Constitutional Conference Commission (1993) and the National Reconciliation Committee (1995).

As a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogbeh became National Chairman (2001-2005), famously opposing former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third-term bid, which led to his resignation.

In his later years, Ogbeh served as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (2015-2019) under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He authored several plays, including “Epitaph of Simon Kisulu,” showcased at the Muson Centre in 2002.