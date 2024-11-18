back to top

Knight-Bagehot fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism seeks entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Knight-Bagehot fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism seeks entries
The Knight-Bagehot Fellows
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is accepting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism, which aims to enhance journalists’ understanding of business, economics and finance.

Fellows can choose from two academic tracks: a certificate in Economics and Business Journalism, or the Master of Arts in Journalism.

They also participate in off-the-record seminars and dinner meetings with corporate executives, economists and academics, and attend briefings and field trips to New York-based media companies and financial institutions.


     

     

    Business and economics journalists worldwide with at least four years of experience can apply for a fellowship in New York.

    Conducted during Columbia’s academic year from August through May, the fellowship accepts up to 10 fellows each year.

    Fellows receive free tuition plus a stipend to offset living expenses. Housing is available in a Columbia-affiliated facility.

    The deadline for the submission of application is January 31, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement