Knight-Bagehot fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism seeks entries

The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is accepting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism, which aims to enhance journalists’ understanding of business, economics and finance.

Fellows can choose from two academic tracks: a certificate in Economics and Business Journalism, or the Master of Arts in Journalism.

They also participate in off-the-record seminars and dinner meetings with corporate executives, economists and academics, and attend briefings and field trips to New York-based media companies and financial institutions.

Business and economics journalists worldwide with at least four years of experience can apply for a fellowship in New York.

Conducted during Columbia’s academic year from August through May, the fellowship accepts up to 10 fellows each year.

Fellows receive free tuition plus a stipend to offset living expenses. Housing is available in a Columbia-affiliated facility.

The deadline for the submission of application is January 31, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.