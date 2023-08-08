20.4 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Knowmad short film festival seeks entries

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
Projector Film and movie theater. Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Projector Film and movie theater. Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Related

Entries are being accepted for the Knowmad Short Film Festival (KSFF), organised by North Luzon Cinema Guild and the Knowmad Institut.

The third edition of KSFF seeks to raise awareness of the state of the culture of peace and human dignity today.

Short films from both professional and amateur filmmakers around the globe can submit to compete for awards.

Entries must be clear and convey how human rights and dignity have advanced thanks to the democratization of cinematography and the inclusion of perspectives from historically marginalized groups.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Documentary, fiction, animation, and vertical are some of the subcategories.

    The movies must be released after March 2020 and cannot last seven minutes. A film cannot be published online before it is screened at a festival.

    Entry is free while the regular deadline is October 10, final deadline is November 2, 2023.

    Interested applicants can submit entries here

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Senate confirms 45 ministerial nominees, as El-Rufai, others await security clearance

    THE Senate, on Monday, August 7, confirmed 45 out of 48 ministers nominated by...
    News

    Keyamo apologises to senate for ignoring invitations

    THE senate, has on Monday, August 7, asked Festus Keyamo to take a bow...
    News

    Keyamo ministerial screening: Akpabio heads to presidential villa after rowdy session

    THE President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, August 7, rushed to the...
    Fact-Check

    Video does not show Nigerian army ready to attack Niger Republic

    A Tiktok video showing some men in military uniform has surfaced online with a...
    Judiciary

    Lawyers react to continued detention of suspended EFCC chairman, Bawa

    LAWYERS have reacted to the continued detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Senate confirms 45 ministerial nominees, as El-Rufai, others await security clearance

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.