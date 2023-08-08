Knowmad short film festival seeks entries

Entries are being accepted for the Knowmad Short Film Festival (KSFF), organised by North Luzon Cinema Guild and the Knowmad Institut.

The third edition of KSFF seeks to raise awareness of the state of the culture of peace and human dignity today.

Short films from both professional and amateur filmmakers around the globe can submit to compete for awards.

Entries must be clear and convey how human rights and dignity have advanced thanks to the democratization of cinematography and the inclusion of perspectives from historically marginalized groups.

Documentary, fiction, animation, and vertical are some of the subcategories.

The movies must be released after March 2020 and cannot last seven minutes. A film cannot be published online before it is screened at a festival.

Entry is free while the regular deadline is October 10, final deadline is November 2, 2023.

Interested applicants can submit entries here