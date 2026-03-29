Kwankwaso to join ADC on Monday – Kwankwasiyya

THE Kwankwasiyya Movement has directed its members nationwide to register with the African Democratic Congress following plans by its leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join the party.

In a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Habibu Mohammed, the group said Kwankwaso had concluded arrangements to align with a coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform all its members across Nigeria and the general public that our Supreme Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has concluded all necessary arrangements to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” the statement read.

The movement said the former Kano State governor would formally register with the party on Monday in Kano.

“In furtherance of this decision, he will officially register with the party on Monday, 30th March 2026, at his residence, Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, by 12pm.

“Consequently, all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are hereby directed to proceed and register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their respective wards, local government areas, and states immediately thereafter. Members are also encouraged to fully engage in all party activities and contribute actively toward the growth, development, and success of the party at all levels.”

The group described the move as being in the interest of its members and the country.

“This strategic decision, as always, has been taken in the best interest of the movement, our state, and the nation at large. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the advancement of democratic values, good governance, and the collective aspirations of the people.

“We emphasise that democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected. The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to building a better and more inclusive Nigeria.”

Kwankwaso’s planned defection is unfolding amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with opposition leaders exploring a common platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Reports indicate that the former Kano State governor has held consultations with key figures across party lines as part of efforts to build a broader coalition.

The move is also coming against the backdrop of shifting loyalties within Kano politics, particularly following the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC earlier in 2026.

Yusuf, a close ally and political protégé of Rabiu Kwankwaso, had risen to power on the back of the Kwankwasiyya structure, making the divergence in their political paths a significant development in the state’s political landscape.