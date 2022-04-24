Kwara-based investigative journalist joins race for House of Assembly

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

AN investigative journalist and publisher of Fresh Insight Newspapers Abdulrasheed Akogun popularly called Shoboi has declared his intention to represent the Shaare/Òkè Ọdẹ Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Akogun, who made his declaration at his ward Òkè Ode ward 1 in Ifelodun local government area of the state on Sunday, said he is aspiring to contest the seat under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He disclosed that his aspiration was borne out of the quest to provide a robust policy framework in alliance with the executives to ensure his constituents enjoy good governance and dividends of democracy.

Akogun also said his experience in the media industry and participation in political activities places him in the best position to reshape the economy of the great people of his constituency in this digital age.

The SDP chieftain, who said that he intended to vie for the position in order to give his people proper representation they deserved, promised not to disappoint the constituents if given the opportunity to serve.

He also use the opportunity to urge the people of Shaare Òkè Ọdẹ constituency to join the SDP and also register for their PVC to vote in people that will give them dividends of democracy.