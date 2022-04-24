- Advertisement -
30.1 C
Abuja

2023: Umahi endorses Ebonyi Speaker as successor

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

AHEAD OF the gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi has endorsed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as his preferred successor.

Umahi announced the decision on Saturday at Okposi, in Ohaozara Local Government Area, during the burial ceremony of late Dandy Omoke, a one-time chairman of of the council.

Umahi, while introducing the Speaker at the event, described him as the next governor of the state.

Nwifuru, who represents Izzi West Constituency, has been the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly since 2015.

He is currently serving his third tenure. He was first elected into the assembly in 2011 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwifuru was subsequently re-elected under the same platform in 2015 and in 2019 before he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020 with Umahi and 15 other members of the House.

The endorsement was further disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Francis Nweze.

- Advertisement -

According to the statement, the governor assured that the Speaker will consolidate on the divine mandate leadership in the state.

Umahi also appealed to the people of Ebonyi south senatorial zone and the entire people of the state to support the candidacy of the Speaker “for the sake of equity, justice, and fairness”.

“2023 elections will be based on ticking the ballot boxes and not about promises.

“It is a fact that my performance in office and that of others would be used by the APC for campaigns,” the governor said.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Energy and Power

Mixed reactions trail death of over 100 persons in Imo oil bunkering explosion

MIXED reactions have trailed the death of more than 100 persons in an explosion...
Political Parties

2023: How moves for consensus candidate led PDP into fresh crisis

"THE only thing that can make me step down is death. If I am...
Big Investigation

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return match

ON Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Nigeria's Super Eagles played the Black Stars of Ghana...
News

Gunmen abduct 10 herders in Anambra

TEN members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Anambra...
News

CJID trains journalists on climate change reporting

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has trained 20 selected researchers and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

New account appears on Twitter using Trump’s pseudonym of 1980s

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: How moves for consensus candidate led PDP into fresh crisis
Next articleMixed reactions trail death of over 100 persons in Imo oil bunkering explosion

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.