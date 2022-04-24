Alaafin: Head of Oyo Mesi to serve as regent

— 1 min read

THE head of the Oyo Mesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, is expected to coordinate affairs of the palace, till a new Alaafin.

This is following the passage of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III which occurred on April 23, 2022.

The ICIR reported that the monarch passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti. He reigned for 52 years and was termed one of the longest-serving monarchs.

Historically, the Basorun has the final say on the nomination of a new Alaafin and has power rivalling the king himself.

He is known as the prime minister, presiding over the Oyomesi which had the power to request the king’s suicide by sending him a calabash of parrot’s eggs, over belligerent acts.

A curfew was declared from 7:00 pm Saturday to Sunday morning to allow for the completion of the final burial rites of the late monarch.