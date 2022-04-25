African union offers media fellowship

— 1 min read

THE African Union (AU) is seeking applicants for its Media Fellowship.

The programme seeks to train and build the capacity of journalists and content creators to leverage creativity and innovation within the continent.

The fellowship begins in June with an international study trip to the Global Media Forum in Germany.

Journalists, bloggers, and podcasters based in Africa can participate in this media fellowship.

The organiser disclosed that 20 fellows will participate in certified workshops and webinars with renowned international partners such as Deutsche Welle, BBC Media Action, Hass-Plattner-Institute, the AU and international media houses.

Fellows will be awarded grants to assist with the production of detailed stories.

The AU says, “As information gatekeepers, the media plays a role in ensuring checks and balances between those in power and their citizens.”

They are essential in shaping how we learn, experience and perceive the world around us through stories, images, words and motion pictures to ensure a fuller picture of our world.

The deadline for submission of application is April 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.