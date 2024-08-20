Kwara female student found dead after allegedly collecting N15,000 to attend party

A STUDENT of Kwara State College of Health Technology, Mojisola Awesu, has been found dead at a refuse dump in Aleniboro, Ilorin, the state capital.

The 21-year-old lady was allegedly contracted by her friend to act as a girlfriend for another private varsity student at a party for N15,000

In a statement made available to The ICIR by the Kwara State police public relations officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi on Tuesday, August 20, the police command in the state had commenced an investigation into the death.

According to the statement, an Ilorin resident, Olorunoje, had reported to the police on August 12 that some labourers approached him on his way back from the mosque and told him about a dead body they found at a refuse dump in the metropolis.

The PPRO noted that a team of detectives were sent to the scene for investigation, after which the dead body was identified to be Awesu Mojisola.

“A team of detectives was immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the scene was carefully examined and photographed. During the initial investigation, traces of blood were found near the left ear of the deceased.

“The body was subsequently taken to the General Hospital in Ilorin, where a medical examination confirmed that she was dead. The body has since been deposited in the hospital morgue. The deceased was later identified as Miss Awesu Mojisola.”

Ejire-Adeyemi added that the deceased’s roommate in the Gbomi area of Offa town in the state later filed a report of a missing person, indicating that the roommate had been missing since Friday, August 9.

The missing roommate was said to be the late Awesu Mojisola who had received a call from another person and was invited to a party organised by some students of two private universities in the state.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





“Miss Mojisola received a phone call on August 9 from one Miss Timileyin, who informed her about an event organized by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

“Miss Timileyin introduced Mojisola to one Mr. Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to the night party under the pretence of having her act as his girlfriend for a fee of fifteen thousand naira (N15,000.00).

“Upon her arrival in ilorin, Miss Mojisola informed her roommate that she felt uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location. Shortly after this communication, her phone was switched off and all subsequent efforts by miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful, the police said in the statement.

The police, however, noted that they had arrested the suspects in connection with the case, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further discreet investigation.