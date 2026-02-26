Lagos alerts taxpayers to March deadline for filing individual annual returns

THE Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has informed all taxpayers in the state to file their annual tax returns for the 2026 year of assessment on or before March 31, 2026.

The statutory filing requirement applies to all taxable persons, including self-employed individuals, business owners, professionals, persons in the informal sector, and employees under the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) scheme.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 25, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Ayodele Subair, said timely filing remained a constitutional and statutory obligation as well as a civic responsibility.

He said, “Filing of annual tax returns is not optional. It is a legal requirement under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025. We encourage all Lagos residents earning taxable income to file early and accurately. Early and accurate filing not only ensures full adherence with statutory requirements but supports effective monitoring and forecasting, which are critical to Lagos State’s fiscal planning and long-term sustainability.”

He further noted that failure to file returns by the statutory deadline would attract penalties, interest, and other enforcement measures as prescribed by law.

“To enhance convenience and efficiency, all individual tax returns must be submitted electronically via the LIRS eTax portal at https://etax.lirs.net.The platform enables taxpayers to register, file returns, upload supporting documents, and manage their tax profiles securely from anywhere,” the statement added.

In line with global best practices, Subair reiterated that LIRS continued to prioritise digital tax administration and taxpayer support services, affirming that the LIRS eTax platform was secure and accessible worldwide.

The ICIR reports that in accordance with Section 24(f) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sections 13 &14(3) of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 (NTAA), every individual with taxable income is required to submit a correct return of total income from all sources for the preceding year (January 1 to December 31, 2025) within 90 days of the commencement of a new assessment year.

Not just only Lagos State, this is applicable to all states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, had issued a directive that individuals in Nigeria are required to submit their annual tax returns by March 31 each year, regardless of whether their taxes have already been deducted at source through employment or not.

This directive stems from recent amendments under Nigeria’s tax administration laws, aiming to ensure accurate revenue tracking and reduce evasion.

Oyedele emphasised that tax compliance was mandatory for both employers and individual taxpayers, and individuals have a responsibility to submit their self-assessment returns.

He stressed that employers must also submit their annual returns by January 31, covering employees’ emoluments and tax deductions.

The new tax laws, effective January 1, 2026, provide exemptions and reliefs for low-income earners, average taxpayers, and small businesses. For instance, individuals earning below ₦800,000 annually are exempted from personal income tax.