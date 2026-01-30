Lagos Assembly seeks prompt release of kidnapped NYSC member

THE LAGOS State House of Assembly has called for urgent action after a prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Binuyo Lateefah, was abducted while travelling for her service.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House on Thursday, January 29, by Omolara Olumegbon, representing Lagos Island Constituency I. The lawmaker described the situation as a matter of urgent public concern, noting that Lateefah was kidnapped on January 22, in Kogi State on her way to Taraba State for her NYSC posting.

According to the lawmaker, the kidnappers later contacted Lateefah’s family and demanded a ransom of ₦30 million for her release.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed it was aware of the abduction and said efforts had been made to secure her freedom. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Saliu Afusat, a superintendent of police, told reporters, “Yes, I am aware. I can’t disclose details… Efforts are being made to secure her release.”

Following the report, the Lagos State House of Assembly resolved to write to the Federal Government and relevant security agencies on the need to secure the abductee’s release and prevent such incidents in the future.

The Assembly’s position reflects growing concerns about the safety of Nigerians plying Nigerian highways, where cases of abduction have been rife.