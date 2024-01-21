Lagos bans single-use plastics

Reading time: 1 mins
News
A mountain of plastic waste along Ikorodu road, Lagos state. Photo Credit: YEKEEN Akinwale
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Lagos government has banned using and distributing single-use plastics across the state.

The ban takes immediate effect.

The state commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on his X handle on Sunday, January 21.

He said single-use plastics had become a menace to the state.

“Following the menace which single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos state government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the state with immediate effect,” tweeted.

Single-use plastic products are often used once or for a short period before being disposed of, which constitutes waste on the environment and negatively impacts the health of living things.

Accordingly, styrofoam is a trademarked brand of closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam for building insulation on walls, roofs, and foundations. It provides thermal insulation and is used as a water barrier.

While styrofoam is also used to manufacture disposable plates commonly found at eateries or used by caterers, single-use plastics and styrofoam products often clog drainage channels and canals.


    In a tweet on November 6, 2023, the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu decried the menace of single-use plastics, stating that the cleanup of Lagos would involve eliminating waste and reducing pollution in the state.

    In February 2022, the Lagos state Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) also decried the increasing rate of single-use plastics and other pet bottles. It banned the use of the products among its staff.

    According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), plastic waste is one of the biggest threats to the world’s oceans, revealing that more than eight million tons of plastic leak into the ocean yearly – the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic every minute.

    “This damages marine ecosystems, harms wildlife and causes adverse impacts to human health,” UNEP had warned.

    Ehime ALEX

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.