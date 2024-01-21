Lagos bans single-use plastics

THE Lagos government has banned using and distributing single-use plastics across the state.

The ban takes immediate effect.

The state commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on his X handle on Sunday, January 21.

He said single-use plastics had become a menace to the state.

“Following the menace which single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos state government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the state with immediate effect,” tweeted.

Single-use plastic products are often used once or for a short period before being disposed of, which constitutes waste on the environment and negatively impacts the health of living things.

Accordingly, styrofoam is a trademarked brand of closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam for building insulation on walls, roofs, and foundations. It provides thermal insulation and is used as a water barrier.

While styrofoam is also used to manufacture disposable plates commonly found at eateries or used by caterers, single-use plastics and styrofoam products often clog drainage channels and canals.

In a tweet on November 6, 2023, the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu decried the menace of single-use plastics, stating that the cleanup of Lagos would involve eliminating waste and reducing pollution in the state.

In February 2022, the Lagos state Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) also decried the increasing rate of single-use plastics and other pet bottles. It banned the use of the products among its staff.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), plastic waste is one of the biggest threats to the world’s oceans, revealing that more than eight million tons of plastic leak into the ocean yearly – the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic every minute.

“This damages marine ecosystems, harms wildlife and causes adverse impacts to human health,” UNEP had warned.