Lagos calls on more victims in alleged e-hailing rape case

THE Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has urged victims and survivors to share any information that could aid the ongoing investigation into e-hailing driver accused of multiple rape and assault cases in the state.

In a statement on X on Sunday, November 2, the agency said it was collaborating with the Lagos State Police Command to strengthen evidence and ensure justice following the arrest of the suspect, identified as Adedayo Adegbola.

The DSVA commended the police for their swift and diligent efforts in apprehending the driver and appealed to other possible victims to reach out through its official channels.

“The agency is working closely with the police to ensure that justice is served, and to strengthen the ongoing investigation and expand the body of substantial evidence.

“We are calling on other victims or survivors who may have been assaulted by the suspect to please come forward,” the agency urged.

Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, arrested the suspect after several online posts featuring his photo went viral, with female victims identifying him.

This was made known in a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, a superintendent of police, and shared on the command’s X account on Saturday, November 1.

According to the spokesperson, the arrest came after a discreet investigation ordered by Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh.

In recent months, multiple women in Lagos have shared alarming accounts on social media, alleging that some drivers deceived or picked them up before robbing, assaulting, or sexually abusing them.

A red Toyota Corolla, with registration number JJJ 226 HT, allegedly used in the crimes, was also recovered.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue to trace any possible accomplices.