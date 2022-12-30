Lagos govt unveils preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge project

LAGOS State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), has announced Messers CCECC – CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Ope George, disclosed this at the PPP briefing in Ikeja.

He disclosed that the project had gone through the competitive bidding process comprising the Request for Proposal Stage 1 and Request for Proposal Stage ll which was issued to the shortlisted bidders, namely: Mota-Engil (Nigeria and Africa) CCCC&CRBC Consort; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture and CCECC & CRCCIG Consortium.

According to him, the Fourth Mainland Bridge project, is a proposed Public-Private Partnership transport infrastructure development which will comprise the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120km/h.

He noted that when completed, the bridge will become the second largest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco friendly environment.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ), was issued on February 10, 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal stage,” he stated.

George explained that the bids have now been evaluated and Messrs CCECC – CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder.

The bridge is expected to span about 37 kilometers starting from the Abraham Adesanya area in Ajah, on the Eti- Osa/ Lekki Epe Corridor.

The Special Adviser reiterated that the bridge will reduce congestion on the existing Third Mainland Bridge while opening new areas of the city for future development. The project is expected to cost $2.5 billion.