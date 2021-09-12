22.5 C
Abuja

Lamido decries deteriorating insecurity, says no one is safe in Nigeria

Vincent UFUOMA

FORMER Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has decried deteriorating state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying that the country is no more safe for anyone.

He said this after a meeting with Nigerian Former President Olusegun Obasanjo during the weekend in Abeokuta.

According to a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Akinyemi on Sunday, Lamido said that the biggest challenge of every Nigerian was how they would survive in the face of the country’s insecurity.

“How do we remain safe is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country because now, nobody is safe again,” he said.

“Imagine, kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former president of the country? Who is safe again?”

He, however, said that former President Obasanjo had reinforced his faith in the country despite the appalling situation.

Lamido said that Obasanjo was still committed to ensuring that Nigeria was out of the woods.

While expressing hope that the country would overcome its present ‘bleeding,’ the former governor said he discussed other things affecting the nation with the former president.

