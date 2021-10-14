27.1 C
Abuja

Lawmaker knocks Buhari over Nigeria’s mounting debt

News
Ijeoma OPARA
File Photo: Nigerian House of Representatives PhotoCredit: House of Representatives/Twitter

Related

1min read

A member of the House of Representatives has criticised the huge debt under the administration of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also condemned the deficit in the 2022 budget and the inability of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) to generate revenue during plenary on Wednesday.

Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary Luke Onofiok described the N3.9 trillion designated for debt servicing as a source of worry.

“This is worrisome and raises some issues and concerns. I believe the Federal Government should look at it and tinker with it,” he said.

He also noted that the new budget had a deficit of about N6.2 trillion which would be financed through acquiring more debts.
“What this implies is that, then, the total public debt of Nigeria is expected to rise to N5 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year.

“This is worrisome not only for today but generations unborn and the future of Nigeria. Let us do what we can to try to reduce the deficit and how we can reduce borrowing,” he said.

He said the funds obtained from recovered loot should be utilised in reducing the debt burden of the country.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know whether these loots are still in the stomach of snakes or rats or animals but if we apply these loots, it would be for the better of the country,” Onofiok said.

Buhari had presented the 2022 budget before the National Assembly last Thursday.

The budget which summed up to N16.39tn, was described by the President as ‘a Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability.’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Lawmaker knocks Buhari over Nigeria’s mounting debt

A member of the House of Representatives has criticised the huge debt under the...
Health and Environment

Nigeria begins enforcement of compulsory COVID-19 vaccine for workers on December 1

THE Nigerian government will begin the enforcement of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all its...
News

Mixed reactions trail Fayemi’s call for recruitment of NYSC members to fight insecurity

MIXED reactions have trailed statements by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, who said that...
News

Anambra deputy governor dumps APGA for APC

ANAMBRA State Deputy Governor Nkem Okeke has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)...
Big Investigation

Pandora Papers: Inside the secret deal between Sambo Dasuki’s family and a billionaire govt. contractor

Nicholas IBEKWE and Adebayo HASSAN  During the 37 months that Mr Dasuki lasted as NSA,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria begins enforcement of compulsory COVID-19 vaccine for workers on December 1

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.