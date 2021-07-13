We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE bill seeking to amend the country’s criminal code to punish ‘violent mob’ has been withdrawn by its sponsor, Emeka Chinedu, a member of the House of Representatives.

Chinedu had introduced the controversial bill on the floor of the Green Chamber earlier this month.

The bill seeks to propose a five-year term for what the lawmaker called ‘violent mob’ in the country.

Many perceive the bill as an attempt to punish and jail protesters in a democracy.

It drew the irks of Nigerians, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), who said it was anti-people.

However, on Tuesday, the lawmaker notified the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, in a letter seen by The ICIR, of his intention to withdraw the bill because of the way it was received and misunderstood by members of the public.

While acknowledging the receipt of the letter, the Speaker said, “It is your prerogative. the bill is hereby withdrawn.”

The speaker then urged the media to always be accurate in their reports.