Leaked memo claims Boko Haram terrorists planning to infiltrate Kaduna forest

Vincent Ufuoma
Islamist terror group, Boko Haram has taken so many lives

1min read

A LEAKED memo citing the State Security Service (SSS) has warned of imminent infiltration of Rijana forest in Kaduna State by Boko Haram terrorist elements.

The memo was signed by the Acting Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence and Investigation (NSCDC) B.O Bassey on September 9.

The memo cited an intelligence report done by the SSS on the area.

The leaked memo, according to the Punch, stated that one Ibrahim, a senior fighter of Boko Haram, was fleeing alongside his foot soldiers from the Sambisa Forest in Borno State to team up with one Adamu Yunusu and his supporters in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Sequel to a memo dated September 2, 2021 received from the Ministry of Interior on the above subject matter, upon an intelligence report from the Office of the Director-General, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja, dated August 20, 2021 with reference no S.314/31/B/2915.

“It has been uncovered, plans by senior Boko Haram fighter, Ibrahim (FNU) alongside his foot soldiers relocating from ‘Sambisa Forest in Borno State to Rijana Forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State with a view to joining their counterpart under the leadership of one Adamu Yunusu (aka Saddiqu).”

Bassey, therefore, called on the operatives of the NSCDC to deepen their intelligence gathering and surveillance on the affected areas and environs.

A text message and calls to SSS Spokesman Peter Afunanya on the matter were not replied.

Apart from banditry and clashes between Fulani militias and indigenous people in the Southern area of Kaduna State, the North-West has witnessed minimal Boko Haram activities since its over 10 years of terrorism in the country.

