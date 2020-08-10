Lebanon PM, entire government resign after public protest over deadly blast

HASSAN Diab, the Lebanese Prime Minister and his government on Monday resigned following mounting anger over the massive explosion in Beirut that left more than 200 people dead and injured around 6,000.

The August 4 explosion which is believed to have been caused by highly explosive ammonium nitrate that was stored at Beirut’s port for more than six years, has led to demonstrators to demand political changes.

Diab made the announcement during a brief national television address on Monday evening.

The PM in his address said corruption in Lebanon is “bigger than the state”.

He further said he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them”.

“I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” he said.

The Prime Minister repeated the last phrase three times.

Diab’s government according to report will now assume a caretaker role until a new government is formed.