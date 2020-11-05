Lekki Shootings: Group threatens Amnesty International, gives organisation seven-day notice to leave Nigeria

THE Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER), a non-governmental organisation has given Amnesty International, a global rights group, a seven-day ultimatum to leave Nigeria.

CALSER, led by a woman who identified herself as Princess Ajibola, proclaims itself as a body ‘devoted to the restoration of human dignity, honour and safety on earth.”

The group threatened to visit Amnesty International and its staff with weighty consequences if the organisation fails to heed its warning.

“For Nigeria to rebuild, Amnesty must be out of the way and out of the way for good. Failure to leave Nigeria will attract civil disobedience at its offices based in Abuja and in Lagos on a scale that would make the campaign of looting and arson it facilitated appear like child’s play.

“Amnesty International’s offices and those of all its affiliated organisations and known supporters in Nigeria will be set upon the same way that its agents destroyed critical assets of the country.

“Its staffers will be treated the same way that innocent policemen and our children lynched by mobs were treated. The countdown for the seven-day ultimatum begins now,” Ajibola said at an impassioned press briefing in Abuja.

The group’s threat is coming on the heels of Amnesty International releasing a new investigative timeline, in which it details the events of October 20, when #EndSARS protesters were gunned down by men of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll gate plaza.

“The timeline – available here – collates photographs and video footage to confirm that Nigerian Army vehicles left Bonny Camp, a military base approximately a seven-minute drive from the toll gate, at 6.29 pm local time on 20 October.”

“Footage then tracks the vehicles to the toll gate. At approximately 6.45pm, the Nigerian military opened fire on the #EndSars protesters who were peacefully calling for an end to police brutality,” the group revealed.

Osai Ojigho, Country Director of Amnesty International said, “What happened at Lekki toll gate has all the traits of the Nigerian authorities’ pattern of a cover-up whenever their defence and security forces commit unlawful killings.”

Advertisement

Amnesty International has operated in Nigeria since June 1967, expanding its mission of fighting human rights violation and injustice in the country.