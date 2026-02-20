Lest we become an endangered specie

By Tashikalmah HALLAH

SINCE October 2014, the spectre of terrorism has cast a dark shadow over the lives of the people of Hubaland, Hong local government area of Adamawa State. In that fateful month, the infamous Boko Haram launched a violent invasion, seeking to impose its extremist ideology and establish a caliphate.

Although their campaign was ultimately short-lived, the devastation they wrought left an indelible mark on the community, transforming once-vibrant lives into stories of struggle and resilience amid persistent fear and uncertainty.

Many villages, particularly those nestled on the outskirts of the dreaded Sambisa Forest, have become mere shadows of their former selves. Fields that once bobbled with life and productivity now lie abandoned, as residents are too frightened to venture out to farm. Herders, once proud stewards of their livestock, now find themselves unable to tend their animals freely, paralysed by the constant threat of rustling and violence that looms in the air.

The strong sense of community and the rhythm of daily life that once defined these villages have been tragically disrupted. The military has made tremendous efforts to restore peace in the region, demonstrating unwavering dedication and sacrifice. At one point, a measure of calm was successfully established in these once-troubled areas.

However, this hard-won peace came at a great cost: many lives were lost, and countless properties were destroyed in the conflict. It is essential to honour and pay tribute to Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu, a remarkable hero of our land, who selflessly gave his life—along with his brave comrades—in the noble pursuit of protecting our homeland. Their courage and sacrifice will forever be remembered.

The historic appointment of Alheri Bulus Nyako, a barrister, as the first-ever Tol Hoba in more than 120 years, ignited renewed hope among the people. He is widely regarded as a beacon of leadership capable of safeguarding their interests and revitalising their war-torn land. In his first year in office, he has made concerted efforts to meet the high expectations placed upon him.

His visits to the most affected areas have been marked by heartfelt interactions, offering solace to the grieving and distributing essential relief materials to those in need. His commitment to standing with the community during these challenging times has begun to restore faith in a brighter future.

Despite these efforts, the Huba Chiefdom remains without adequate military protection. The Civilian Joint Task Force, composed of untrained volunteers, is ill-equipped to confront the menacing Boko Haram insurgents. The situation in Mubang, Zah, and the federated communities of Gaya, Dabna, and Garaha has become increasingly dire, steeped in despair.

Many farmers, once hopeful for a successful harvest, are now unable to reap their crops as ruthless militants unleash terror across the land. The Chiefdom lacks the resources needed to resettle displaced families, leaving the community overwhelmed by helplessness and uncertainty.

On January 14, 2026, a devastating explosion rocked Mubang village, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community. This tragedy occurred barely a week after the village had endured a brutal attack by the Boko Haram sect—an assault that had already left deep scars and claimed many lives.

Today, the people of Mubang live in heightened fear and uncertainty, grappling with the harsh reality of becoming an endangered population in a region consumed by violence and loss. The entire Hubaland community must collectively shoulder the weight of this grief. Amid the turmoil, some individuals have stepped forward, offering their time and resources to support the distressed villages.

These compassionate souls have worked tirelessly to provide relief and comfort, often at great personal sacrifice. Within the security sector, dedicated officers have also risen to the occasion, striving valiantly to restore peace and stability. Their commitment and hard work are commendable and deserve recognition. Yet, for many suffering families, the prevailing sentiment remains that Hubaland, as a whole, has failed them in their hour of need.

Nevertheless, it is not too late for us as a people. We must revive the indomitable spirit of Hubakur: an unjust attack on one is an attack on all. An assault on any village in Hubaland is a violation of the entire homeland we cherish. This should not be the concern of Tol Alheri Bulus Nyako alone, but a collective rallying cry for every one of us. Boko Haram has attempted to fracture our unity through division and religious strife, but they have failed. Instead, we have emerged more united and resolute than ever. This is the true spirit of Hubakur.

Tol Alheri Bulus Nyako should take the initiative to convene a crucial meeting with his district heads to deliberate on strategic responses to this crisis. During this meeting, he must clearly communicate the urgency and importance of our collective mission. The committee, led by Ambassador Omar Suleiman, established to fundraise for the coronation ceremony, should be revitalised.

Community members are urged to contribute generously, according to their means. Furthermore, individuals in positions of authority must responsibly leverage their influence and connections to help protect our ancestral land for present and future generations.

Hallah writes from Dzumah Community of Hong Local Government in Adamawa State. He can be reached on 08036264545, hallatster@gmail.com