25.1 C
Abuja

Level of public education has dwindled – Atiku

Politics and GovernancePolitical Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Atiku Abubakar
file photo: Atiku Abubakar
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented the collapse of public education in the country.

Abubakar, who said this in his meeting with some Nigerian content creators, entrepreneurs and social media stars at the weekend in Lagos, noted that he might not have been educated if he had grown up in the current decay of educational institutions.

The former Vice President stated that the lack of quality education in the country was painful and there was only little anyone in the private sector can do.

He said, “It is our administration that made a law that said every Nigerian child must go to school; at least, secondary school. And we are taxing Nigerians to fund education, yet the level of public education in Nigeria has collapsed. It pains me a lot.

“There are some things that no matter how wealthy you are in the private sector, you may not be able to influence the government.”

The PDP aspirant charged the youths who trooped out to meet with him to fight to protect the process.

“Me, I have lived my life, what I am doing now is struggling for your life and it is for your good,” Abubakar was quoted as saying in the video that was shared on his official Twitter account.

- Advertisement -

He added, “I am ready to guide, protect and defend your interests as long as I am strong, healthy and alive.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that it would shut down airports across the country over the seven-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has negatively impacted them.

This is coming a few days after the students blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in protest over the lingering strike.

The students’ latest threat was made known yesterday by the chairman, NANS National Task Force on ‘End ASUU Strike Now,’ Ojo Olumide, while speaking in Akure, Ondo State.

Olumide said that students were tired of pleading with both parties over the need to end the strike.

He added that the four-day shutdown of busy highways and expressways had been a success, and disclosed the plan to disrupt international travels from September 19, 2022 in order for “the bourgeois and the government to feel the pains they had subjected students to in the past seven months.”

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Again, Nigeria fails to meet OPEC oil production quota, with 927,000 bpd August output

NIGERIA has again failed to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude...
Politics and Governance

2023: There is no justification for Ayu’s resignation – PDP south west group

THE Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) publicity secretaries in the South West zone have expressed...
Crime

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with cocaine at Lagos airport

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an ex-convict, Onyeka...
News

Jandor visits victims of vehicle auction, condemns process

THE governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Olajide...
News

Father of Osun lawmaker recounts how abductors attempted to use him for rituals

MUFTAU Lawal, who is the father of Adewunmi Kofoworola Babajide, the lawmaker representing Ede...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAgain, Nigeria fails to meet OPEC oil production quota, with 927,000 bpd August output

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.