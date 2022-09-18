Level of public education has dwindled – Atiku

THE presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented the collapse of public education in the country.

Abubakar, who said this in his meeting with some Nigerian content creators, entrepreneurs and social media stars at the weekend in Lagos, noted that he might not have been educated if he had grown up in the current decay of educational institutions.

The former Vice President stated that the lack of quality education in the country was painful and there was only little anyone in the private sector can do.

He said, “It is our administration that made a law that said every Nigerian child must go to school; at least, secondary school. And we are taxing Nigerians to fund education, yet the level of public education in Nigeria has collapsed. It pains me a lot.

“There are some things that no matter how wealthy you are in the private sector, you may not be able to influence the government.”

The PDP aspirant charged the youths who trooped out to meet with him to fight to protect the process.

I had the pleasure of kicking off Friday in the company of some of Nigeria’s successful content creators, entrepreneurs and social media stars within the @youthpoliticsng coalition. pic.twitter.com/nDzDwRHZGT — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 18, 2022

“Me, I have lived my life, what I am doing now is struggling for your life and it is for your good,” Abubakar was quoted as saying in the video that was shared on his official Twitter account.

He added, “I am ready to guide, protect and defend your interests as long as I am strong, healthy and alive.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that it would shut down airports across the country over the seven-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has negatively impacted them.

This is coming a few days after the students blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in protest over the lingering strike.

The students’ latest threat was made known yesterday by the chairman, NANS National Task Force on ‘End ASUU Strike Now,’ Ojo Olumide, while speaking in Akure, Ondo State.

Olumide said that students were tired of pleading with both parties over the need to end the strike.

He added that the four-day shutdown of busy highways and expressways had been a success, and disclosed the plan to disrupt international travels from September 19, 2022 in order for “the bourgeois and the government to feel the pains they had subjected students to in the past seven months.”