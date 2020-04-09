Lock down: DISCOs accede to provide two-month free electricity nationwide

THE Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) has assented to a proposition by the Federal Government to offer Nigerians two- month electricity without charges as Nigerians combat the impacts of lock down imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The distribution companies made this known through a press statement by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) on Wednesday evening.

According to the statement signed by Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director (Research & Advocacy) of ANED and spokesman for all the DISCOS, the companies said they align with the Federal Government’s effort to mitigate the hardship of Nigerians during this period.

“In fulfilment our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country,” the statement read.

Commending the legislators, Executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the development, ANED said all distribution companies were committed to ensuring good power supply during this period and after.

“We commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19,” the statement further read.

The association noted that the while details of implementation would be conveyed to Nigerians soon, its members were committed to improving service delivery to their customers.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their concerns over poor electricity supply during the lock down.

Oluwaseun, a social media user, wrote on Twitter, that his residence in Lagos has had less than 10 hours of electricity supply in the past week.

“We are in Lagos. And we have come to terms with how terrible the electricity situation is. Less than 10 hours of light in the last week,” Oluwaseun wrote.

