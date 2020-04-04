Lock down: Markets must make provision for hand hygiene at entry and exit points—FG

THE PRESIDENTIAL Task Force on COVID-19 on Saturday released a new guideline on the lock down enforcement with special attention on the need for social distancing and maintenance of proper hygiene at local markets, stalls and other public places.

The Task Force also rolled out a new directive on essential service delivery which includes how people at the slums could protect themselves while patronising local stalls, pharmacy and financial institutions.

According to the Task Force, supermarket and pharmacy operators are to screen and deny entry their staff or customers with temperature level above 38.0 Celsius.

“Markets must make provision for hand hygiene at entry and exit points; Sshops must ensure customers queue with adequate social distancing measures; shop owners are responsible for cleaning and disinfecting shops,” the guideline shared by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated.

“Ensure staff and customers wash their hands or sanitize before entry.”

The Task Force also cautioned on customer restrictions stressing that the numbers of customers in the store should not exceed one-third of the store’s maximum capacity.

“Stores can open to customers between 10 am to 4 pm daily,” it stated.

As for the neighbour markets, operators selling food items and groceries are allowed to display their wares between 10 am and 2 pm every 48 hours, or less frequently.

And for Banks, the Presidential Task Force asked bank operators to ensure proper screening, and deny entry to staff or customers with temperature beyond the acceptable 38 Celsius.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier issued restriction of movement order to citizens within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun as part of precautionary measures designed by the Federal Government to curtail further spread of COVID-19 nationwide.

The citizens were advised to stay home but could only leave their respective apartments only to provide or seek essential services.

The ICIR had earlier reported on how social distancing might also be a tough challenge for people living in slums, while maintaining proper hygiene.

As of 3 April, 209 confirmed cases have been reported in Nigeria, 25 were discharged and four deaths so far recorded.