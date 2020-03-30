Lockdown: Your ID Card is your pass, minister tells journalists

FOLLOWING the 14-day lock down announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State, the Federal Government has clarified that journalists in the these affected places are free to go about their daily official work using their Identity Cards as their Pass.

“All working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been advised to use their valid Identity Cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the President in the two states and the FCT,” a statement issued on Monday by the office of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said.

Mohammed, said the clarification becames necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

He said members of the media were expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Buhari had in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday said that workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted from the 14-day lock down.