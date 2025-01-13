Los Angeles faces more wildfire threats after dozens reportedly killed

OFFICIALS continue to scramble to contain the blazes in Los Angeles, United States, on Monday, January 13, as fear grows ahead of high winds threatening to undo the progress made in the fight against the fires.

AT least 24 people have been killed by the conflagrations that have raged for nearly a week.

According to AP, no less than 16 people are missing, and the city’s authorities said the number of casualties and people missing could rise.

The wildfires, which have been described as one of the deadliest in California’s history, have left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several neighbourhoods reduced to rubbles.

The scale of the destruction is staggering, with over 1,000 homes and businesses destroyed and tens of thousands of hectares of land burnt.

Balls of fire and smoke billowed across the city, defying efforts by overwhelmed firefighters and other citizens the contain the tragedy.

Los Angeles’ most affluent neighbourhoods affected

The fires have raged through the city, leaving behind a destruction of monumental proportions. Affected areas include Los Angeles’ most affluent neighbourhoods and luxury homes now left in ruins.

The conflagrations have caused immense destruction to the environment. As the fires rage on, firefighters are struggling to contain them but high winds and dry weather make the task even more challenging.

Among the victims are high-profile celebrities who lost their homes and belongings to the disaster. They include popular reality TV star Kim Kardashian, singer Katy Perry, actor Neil Young, and Orlando Bloom.

Perry’s mansion in the Hollywood Hills was destroyed, while Bloom’s home in the same area was severely damaged. Kardashian, who lives in the nearby Calabasas neighbourhood, was forced to evacuate her home with her family. Fire also destroyed the homes of several other celebrities, including musician Robin Thicke.

Cause of fire unknown

Relevant officials are investigating the cause of the infernos. However, preliminary findings show that they could have been sparked by a combination of dry weather, strong winds, and human activities.

The magnitude of the fire is unprecedented, with some experts comparing it to the devastating wildfires that swept through California in 2018. However, the current misfortune is believed to be even more calamitous, with the potential to cause billions of dollars in losses, in additional to human toll.

No end in sight to crisis

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone warned on Sunday, January 12, that the danger from the wildfires persisted and urged residents to be patient with intentional power outages aimed at preventing further blazes.

Marrone said the combination of strong winds and low humidity, among others made the threat of further fires “extremely high”.

He urged residents in fire-prone areas to understand that intentional power outages were crucial for public safety.

Trading blames

As the people of Los Angeles struggle to come to terms with the disaster, many are asking who is to blame for the tragedy.

While some fingered the city’s power company, others criticised the government for not doing enough to prevent the fire or to respond to it quickly enough.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard to assist with relief efforts.

Newsom, who has been serving in this role since 2019, on Friday ordered a “full independent review” of the city’s utilities.

He expressed concern over the lack of water supplies shortly after the crisis began, which he described as “deeply troubling.” He promised to take a closer look at the systems in place to ensure they’re working effectively.

The president-elect, Donald Trump, however, blamed Newsom for the disaster.

Responding to the catastrophe, the Joe Biden-led Federal Government pledged to provide support for the city as it declared the area a “war scene.”

Similarly, the United Nations has pledged to provide humanitarian aid, while the European Union has offered to send firefighters and equipment to help contain the blaze.

Fire sparks climate change debates

The fire has sparked a global debate about climate change and the need for urgent action to prevent similar disasters in the future.

As the people of Los Angeles await the long process of rebuilding and recovery, there have been widespread calls for greater investment in fire prevention and mitigation measures, as well as for more robust emergency response systems.

The city has announced plans to conduct a thorough review of its emergency response procedures, with a view to identifying areas for improvement and implementing changes to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Pope Francis expresses sadness over disaster

Pope Francis has expressed sadness over the blaze.

The Pope conveyed his sympathy with the victims and city in a message to the archbishop of Los Angeles.

The Pope expressed grief over the havoc wreaked by the wildfires.