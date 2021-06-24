We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

MACARTHUR Foundation has lauded Signature Television for its use of indigenous Nigerian languages in magnifying the war against corruption through a television programme known as ‘Corruption Tori’.

Director Africa Office of the MacArthur Foundation Kole Shettima, at the unveiling of Season 2 of Corruption Tori in Abuja on Wednesday described the programme as a unique visualisation of the fight against corruption in indigenous Nigerian languages.

In a statement released by Media Officer Signature Television Emeka Godswill Onyeka, Shettima explained that the partnership between the Foundation and Signature TV was the product of a need to find more effective ways of communicating the anti-corruption message to Nigerians at the grassroots.

“In the last two years with support from MacAurthur Foundation, we have focused our energy and resources in producing and amplifying investigative reports and programmes exposing corruption by public officials, individuals and organizations and mobilizing community actions against corruption in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Bolaji Owasanoye through his representative Hassan Salihu, applauded the programme, stating that it had made work easier for the commission.

The ICPC chairman stressed the need for collaboration between individuals and organisations in the fight against corruption, noting that the the commission was willing to partner with Signature TV.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo described the programme as impactful, noting that messages were conveyed to people at the grassroots in familiar languages.

Keyamo who spoke in Pidgin English blamed corruption for the country’s underdevelopment and urged Nigerians to join in the fight.

The statement noted that veteran journalists, members of civil society organisations and fans of Corruption Tori attended the launch, which held in Abuja.