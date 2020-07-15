Magu’s ‘Pastor’ declines comment on Dubai property

EMMANUEL Omale, General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja, who was named in the money laundering investigation against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refused to comment on the allegation.

The Abuja based-cleric in a telephone conversation with The ICIR refused to speak on the allegation of buying a property in Dubai worth N573million on behalf of Magu.

“I cannot say anything on the allegation,” Omale told The ICIR.

The cleric further asked this reporter to speak with his lawyer on the allegation but declined to release his phone number when asked.

“I cannot give you my lawyer’s contact, go and find it out yourself, “ Omale responded.

It would be recalled that the Newsa Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had on Saturday published a story citing a report issued by a Presidential panel set up to investigate the EFCC between 2015 and 2020.

The report which had been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari accused Magu of being unable to account for the interest generated from cash recoveries of over N500 billion.

In the report, Magu was accused of buying a property in Dubai through the Omale.